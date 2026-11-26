Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 647.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,590 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 403,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $81,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in State Street by 2.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,909 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ronald O’Hanley sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,395,588.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,905 shares in the company, valued at $35,537,963. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP W. Hu sold 7,099 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total transaction of $1,197,104.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,199,657.85. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $197.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of State Street from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.97.

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State Street Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $195.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Tracing its origins to the Union Bank, established in Boston in 1792, the company has a long history serving businesses and institutions. State Street provides investment servicing and investment management services. Its offerings include custody, fund administration, accounting, middle-office services, and data and analytics for institutional investors and financial firms. Through State Street Investment Management, formerly known as State Street Global Advisors, it also offers investment strategies and products, including exchange-traded funds.

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