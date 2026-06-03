4,042 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Vantus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. COFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $290.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $232.10 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $269.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $344.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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