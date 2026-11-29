First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,159 shares of the company's stock after selling 404,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Avnet worth $33,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 38.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 7.1% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avnet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avnet

Avnet Stock Up 2.9%

AVT opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.77. Avnet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Avnet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc. is a global distributor of electronic components and technology solutions. It supplies semiconductors, interconnect products, and passive and electromechanical components to manufacturers and other customers, while helping them source and bring electronic products to market. The company also provides services that support product design and development, procurement, supply-chain management, logistics, and inventory planning. Through its Farnell business, Avnet serves engineers and makers with an online catalog of electronic components, tools, and related products.

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