40,521 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,521 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. The trade was a 37.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price objective on Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.83.

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Donaldson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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