407,000 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 407,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $183,036,000. Tesla accounts for 4.2% of Scge Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.43 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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