40,800 Shares in Dover Corporation $DOV Purchased by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $8,505,000. Dover accounts for approximately 1.8% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dover by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dover by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dover from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Stock Down 1.6%

DOV stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.97 and a 1-year high of $237.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 13.30%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Dover's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dover's payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Further Reading

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