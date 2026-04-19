40,995 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 562,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.67.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.3%

ARE stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -34.12%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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