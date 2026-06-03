41,002 Shares in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,340 shares of the company's stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,946,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in H World Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in H World Group by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. now owns 1,274,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 710,431 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at H World Group

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark upped their target price on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 114.80%.

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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