First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,511 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 414,506 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of National Fuel Gas worth $112,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,730,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $12,138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 73.6% in the third quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Argus lowered National Fuel Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

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National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $467.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.20 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.5550 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas's payout ratio is 31.53%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a diversified natural gas business founded in 1902 and headquartered in Williamsville, New York. Its operations span natural gas production, gathering and transportation, storage, and local distribution. Through Seneca Resources, the company explores for and produces natural gas, primarily in the Appalachian region. Its pipeline and storage businesses gather, transport, and store natural gas, connecting production areas with markets and other pipeline systems. National Fuel Gas also distributes natural gas to homes and businesses in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

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