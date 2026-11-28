Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 415,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $695,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Estate & Retirement Planning Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Estate & Retirement Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 356 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 4,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $401,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $985,676.17. This trade represents a 28.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel Wallace sold 20,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,063,522. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,414 shares of company stock worth $6,693,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 607.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is 83.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive NYSE: CL is a global consumer products company focused on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its brands include Colgate toothpaste and toothbrushes, Palmolive dish and personal care products, Softsoap, Ajax, and Hill's Science Diet and Prescription Diet pet foods. The company traces its origins to 1806, when William Colgate established a soap and candle business in New York. Colgate merged with Palmolive-Peet in 1928, forming the company that became Colgate-Palmolive.

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