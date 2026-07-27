41,636 Shares in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.08. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on YOU shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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