State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 416,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,938,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $733,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 118.1% in the third quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 3,068 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,944,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,371,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 166,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1%

AstraZeneca stock opened at $184.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24. AstraZeneca Plc has a 12-month low of $153.41 and a 12-month high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AstraZeneca from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom. The company discovers, develops and commercializes prescription medicines, with a focus on oncology, biopharmaceuticals and rare diseases. Its research and commercial operations serve patients and healthcare systems across more than 100 countries. AstraZeneca’s portfolio includes medicines for cancer, respiratory and immune-mediated conditions, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, and rare disorders.

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