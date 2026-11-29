Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,799 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 416,829 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $78,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,067,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,831,622 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $518,150,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,201,451 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $514,090,000 after purchasing an additional 379,089 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $346,877,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $337,907,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.66. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Hartford Insurance Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $137.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Beth Costello sold 31,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.75, for a total transaction of $4,289,292.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,265,621. This represents a 27.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., commonly known as The Hartford, is an insurance and financial services company. Its primary businesses include commercial property and casualty insurance, personal insurance, and group benefits, including employee life, disability and related coverage. The company serves businesses, individuals and organizations primarily in the United States through independent agents, brokers and other distribution partners. Its roots date to 1810, when the Hartford Fire Insurance Company was established in Connecticut.

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