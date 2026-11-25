Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 420,925 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $88,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $15,393,785,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,216,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,734,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,539,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,468,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,316,606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $918,387,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,108,721.12. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $4,775,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,877,156.20. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,123,977. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $221.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently -103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Top Gilead Sciences Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GILD:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, citing Gilead’s durable leadership in HIV treatment, including Biktarvy’s patent protection through 2036, and the potential of its anito-cel program. The fresh endorsement helped support the shares. Article: Gilead Sciences Diversifies Beyond $21 Billion HIV Franchise

William Blair initiated coverage with an rating, citing Gilead’s durable leadership in HIV treatment, including Biktarvy’s patent protection through 2036, and the potential of its anito-cel program. The fresh endorsement helped support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare stocks rallied, providing a favorable sector backdrop for Gilead. The new Outperform rating added a company-specific catalyst to the broader strength. Article: Why Gilead Stock Is Up Today

Healthcare stocks rallied, providing a favorable sector backdrop for Gilead. The new Outperform rating added a company-specific catalyst to the broader strength. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho recently raised its price target to $182 from $170 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing a positive analyst outlook.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, the company focuses on antiviral therapies, including treatments and preventive medicines for HIV and medicines for viral hepatitis. Its products include Biktarvy for HIV and Epclusa for hepatitis C. Gilead also develops medicines in areas such as oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio includes Veklury (remdesivir), an antiviral medicine used to treat COVID-19.

See Also

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