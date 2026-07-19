42,700 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. American Healthcare REIT's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHR

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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