Arini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,276,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,899,000. USA Today comprises approximately 3.6% of Arini Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arini Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 2.89% of USA Today as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of USA Today by 3.1% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 14,504,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USA Today in the second quarter worth approximately $17,141,322. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in USA Today in the second quarter worth approximately $29,881,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USA Today in the second quarter worth approximately $11,979,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USA Today in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of USA Today from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.20 to $8.95 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on USA Today from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered USA Today from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USA Today

USA Today Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TDAY stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. USA Today Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $941.74 million, a P/E ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. USA Today had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $519.24 million for the quarter.

About USA Today

USA TODAY Co. is a media company that produces national and local journalism across print and digital channels. Its brands include USA TODAY and a network of local news outlets, alongside websites, mobile apps, newsletters and other digital products. The company also provides marketing and advertising services and operates events and other audience-focused offerings. Its publishing operations serve communities across the United States and include Newsquest, a news publisher in the United Kingdom.

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