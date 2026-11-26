Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 192.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $30,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 645.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE OHI opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $340.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.16 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 58.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on healthcare facilities, particularly skilled nursing and assisted living properties. The company invests in these facilities through real estate leases, loans and other financing arrangements. Its portfolio serves healthcare operators in the United States and the United Kingdom. Omega primarily leases properties to third-party operators, which manage the facilities and provide care to residents. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Pickett.

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