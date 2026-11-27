Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 429,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock, valued at approximately $41,767,000. SEA accounts for about 1.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1,511.1% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SEA by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SEA by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,280 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SEA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEA news, insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,039.20. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tianyu Hou sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,500. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 463,020 shares of company stock valued at $47,084,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SEA from $149.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Arete Research raised SEA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded SEA from a "sector perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $66.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). SEA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited is a Singapore-based internet company that operates digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. Founded in 2009 as Garena, the company adopted the Sea name in 2017. Its businesses include Garena, which develops and publishes online games, and Shopee, an e-commerce marketplace connecting buyers and sellers. Sea also offers digital financial services, including mobile payments and related services, through its financial services business. Sea serves markets across Southeast Asia and Taiwan, as well as selected markets in Latin America and other regions.

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