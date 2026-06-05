43,000 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $19,338,000. Tesla makes up 2.8% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. President Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Phillip Securities dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

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Tesla Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $418.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $395.23 and its 200 day moving average is $416.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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