4,305 Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,305 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $457.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $360.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.59. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.28 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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