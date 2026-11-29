Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.5% of Sandler Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Markowski Investments purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:TSM opened at $353.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $275.08 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business's fifty day moving average price is $416.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.3663 dividend. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lee-Chung Lu acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $363.67 per share, with a total value of $500,046.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,056.25. This represents a 45.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Latest Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here's some of the latest news about TSM:

Positive Sentiment: New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Article: What Is Going on With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock on Friday?

New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Article: Trump Is Heading to Arizona to Break Ground on TSMC’s Newest Chip Plant

President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares fell in Taiwan amid a sharp broader-market chip selloff, highlighting near-term volatility in the AI trade. ETFs were also reported as net sellers on November 24. Article: Taiwan Semiconductor Stocks Slip as Taiwan’s Market Sinks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $533.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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