4,323 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,323 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Evercore lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $323.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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