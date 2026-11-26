Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 432,746 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $45,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,728,119,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $183,130,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $170,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $167,984,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $132,649,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.23. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. T. Rowe Price Group's payout ratio is 52.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $102.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group is a global investment management firm that provides investment products and related services to individuals, retirement plans, institutions and financial intermediaries. Founded in 1937 by Thomas Rowe Price Jr., the company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. The firm manages a range of investment strategies, including equity, fixed-income and multi-asset portfolios. Its offerings include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts, as well as retirement-focused products and advisory services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report).

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