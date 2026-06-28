43,701 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Bought by Gunderson Capital Management LLC

Gunderson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company's stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 38.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 86,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22.7% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 10.2% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

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CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $250 price target , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Read More

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a rating and a , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and a $167 target . Article Title

BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an rating and a . Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Article Title

CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Article Title

Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and insider Brannin McBee also sold stock. Even though the sales were planned, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 7.14. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $173.35.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,457,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,112,891 over the last ninety days.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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