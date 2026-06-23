4,392 Shares in Heico Corporation $HEI Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,392 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Heico by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bradley K. Rowen sold 1,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $320,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $150,748.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Heico from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Heico from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $360.00 price target on Heico and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $323.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.62.

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Heico Stock Down 1.9%

HEI stock opened at $330.86 on Tuesday. Heico Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $256.11 and a fifty-two week high of $361.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $304.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Heico (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Heico's payout ratio is 4.29%.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company's offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

Further Reading

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