4,394 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Bought by Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

UnitedHealth was upgraded to , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to $516 and reiterated an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to and reiterated an rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s strong Q2 performance , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Article Title

Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Reports framed UNH as a defensive healthcare leader benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Article Title

Reports framed UNH as a benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Neutral Sentiment: The House passed a bill focused on provider accountability and fraud prevention in federal health programs; the article noted UNH could be affected by tighter oversight, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Article Title

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $436.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $406.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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