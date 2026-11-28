State Street Corp cut its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,597 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 439,811 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.22% of Cavco Industries worth $223,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut Cavco Industries from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $735.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cavco Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cavco Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $695.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cavco Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Brian Cira sold 2,382 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.91, for a total transaction of $1,588,579.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,464.28. This trade represents a 55.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kerley sold 459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.87, for a total transaction of $310,683.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,061,220. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $700.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $587.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.71. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.33 and a 12-month high of $713.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $656.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.12 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures factory-built housing, including manufactured and modular homes, park model recreational vehicles, and related structures. Its homes are sold under a range of brand names and are designed for uses that include permanent residences, vacation homes, and workforce housing. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Cavco serves customers across the United States through a network of independent retailers, company-owned retail locations, and other housing channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO - Free Report).

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