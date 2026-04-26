441,435 Shares in United States Antimony Co. $UAMY Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 441,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of United States Antimony as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth about $15,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,454 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United States Antimony Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.08 and a beta of 0.10. United States Antimony Co. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $19.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Antimony Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAMY. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Antimony presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAMY

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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