44,200 Shares in Unum Group $UNM Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Unum Group Stock Up 1.1%

UNM stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $93.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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