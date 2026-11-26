State Street Corp lowered its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321,698 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,424,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.71% of Hexcel worth $362,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 566.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 325.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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Hexcel Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.98 and a 52-week high of $111.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Hexcel's payout ratio is 32.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Hexcel from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Research Partners raised Hexcel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.38.

View Our Latest Report on Hexcel

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gail Lehman sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,650.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,630.80. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops and manufactures advanced composite materials used in aerospace, defense and industrial applications. Its products help customers create lightweight, durable components for aircraft and other structures. The company's offerings include carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, honeycomb materials, engineered core products and composite structures. These materials are used in commercial and military aircraft, space and defense systems, and a range of industrial applications.

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