State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,348,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,435,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.94% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $442,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,399,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,192,000 after purchasing an additional 401,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,692,575 shares of the company's stock worth $244,136,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,304,723 shares of the company's stock worth $234,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,058,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 420,424 shares of the company's stock worth $42,761,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ING Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (a+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.78.

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More Coca-Cola Europacific Partners News

Investors following CCEP have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target slightly, from 8,725p to 8,780p, but downgraded CCEP from Buy to Hold, saying its strong share-price gains and outperformance have left limited upside. Deutsche Bank downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to Hold

Deutsche Bank raised its price target slightly, from 8,725p to 8,780p, but downgraded CCEP from Buy to Hold, saying its strong share-price gains and outperformance have left limited upside. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola is backing communities through its Counter Cultures campaign, though the article does not identify a direct financial impact for CCEP. Coca-Cola backs communities through Counter Cultures campaign

Coca-Cola is backing communities through its Counter Cultures campaign, though the article does not identify a direct financial impact for CCEP. Negative Sentiment: The EU has opened an antitrust probe into Coca-Cola’s European distributor, creating potential regulatory uncertainty for CCEP. EU opens antitrust probe into Coca-Cola's European distributor

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $120.41.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of €1.42 per share. This represents a yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc NASDAQ: CCEP is a consumer-goods company that manufactures, sells and distributes beverages for The Coca-Cola Company and other brand owners. Its portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, sports drinks, energy drinks and other soft drinks. The company serves markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, including Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. Its operations span beverage production, packaging, marketing and delivery to retailers, restaurants and other customers.

Further Reading

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