4,440 Shares in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 258 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.93, for a total value of $150,137.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,925,944.04. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.82, for a total transaction of $4,671,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,423,705.04. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 555,473 shares of company stock worth $310,786,074 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $568.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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