Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 444,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,151,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of UL Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in UL Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UL Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 349.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

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UL Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ULS stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. UL Solutions had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. UL Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1450 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In related news, CEO Jennifer Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $937,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,570,226.72. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,734,625. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ULS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $82.80 to $81.40 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on UL Solutions from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on UL Solutions

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc. is a global applied safety science company that provides testing, inspection and certification services, along with software and advisory solutions. Its work helps businesses assess product safety, meet regulatory requirements and address risks related to areas such as cybersecurity and sustainability. The company serves a broad range of industries, including consumer products, industrial equipment, energy, mobility and the built environment. Its services include evaluating products and systems against safety and performance standards, as well as supporting customers with compliance and risk-management needs.

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