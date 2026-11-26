Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,327 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 446,460 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $29,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Vilga Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $272.29 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $293.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $927.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,557,944.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,843.60. This represents a 55.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Rizzo sold 4,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,338,584.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,449.15. This represents a 38.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $3,092,309 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems is a cloud software company serving the life sciences industry, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Founded in 2007, it develops applications and data products designed to support organizations across the development and commercialization of medicines. Its offerings include Veeva Vault applications for areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, quality management, and safety, as well as commercial software for customer relationship management and sales.

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