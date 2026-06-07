4,493 Shares in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Purchased by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,493 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $110,045,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $549.87 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $568.23 and its 200 day moving average is $518.83. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total transaction of $4,540,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,712,246.04. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.61, for a total value of $5,202,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,185,323.93. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 624,043 shares of company stock valued at $351,649,680 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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