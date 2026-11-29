State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,111 shares of the company's stock after selling 450,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.37% of Chemed worth $221,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,434,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company's stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Chemed by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,995 shares of the company's stock worth $190,416,000 after purchasing an additional 96,311 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.61, for a total value of $547,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,081,144.91. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin McNamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,322.10. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,306. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $520.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $548.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $603.00.

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Chemed Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $563.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $524.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $365.20 and a 1-year high of $566.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $6.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.44 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $690.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a healthcare and home-services company with two principal businesses: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. Through these subsidiaries, it provides end-of-life care and plumbing and drain-cleaning services. VITAS provides hospice and palliative care for people with advanced illnesses. Its services include care in patients' homes and in other settings, supported by teams of healthcare professionals and caregivers. VITAS operates in communities across the United States. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing repair, drain cleaning, water cleanup and related services to residential and commercial customers.

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