4,524 Shares in Chubb Limited $CB Acquired by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 75.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $785,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,963 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $220,217,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $557,493,000 after purchasing an additional 693,740 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $326.82 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.69 and a 200-day moving average of $317.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here