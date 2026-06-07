45,370 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Shelter Rock Management LLC

Shelter Rock Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,370 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,462,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.5% of Shelter Rock Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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