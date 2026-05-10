4,543 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in AppLovin by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company's stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company's stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AppLovin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company's stock worth $84,160,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AppLovin by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Arete Research set a $340.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore restated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $468.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.37. The firm's 50 day moving average is $442.83 and its 200-day moving average is $532.96.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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