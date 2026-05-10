4,557 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Bought by Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC

Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $710.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $486.20 and a one year high of $711.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $615.95 and its 200 day moving average is $616.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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