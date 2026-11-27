Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,648,000. Kodiak Sciences comprises 0.9% of Bellevue Group AG's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.73% of Kodiak Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,468 shares of the company's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,514,416.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,424,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,052,860.09. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,188,845 shares of company stock worth $181,326,862. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. Wall Street Zen cut Kodiak Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

KOD opened at $110.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $115.91.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for retinal and other eye diseases. The company's research centers on therapies designed to address conditions involving damage to the retina and vision loss. Kodiak's technology platform combines therapeutic antibodies with a biopolymer to create antibody biopolymer conjugates, which are designed to provide sustained treatment effects. Its development programs have included KSI-301, an investigational therapy targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) for retinal diseases.

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