46,229 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 15.0%

BE opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,530.73 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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