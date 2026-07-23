46,259 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 183.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $292,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $158,669,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,741,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $158,940,000 after buying an additional 771,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entegris by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,031,048 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $244,454,000 after acquiring an additional 720,467 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $137.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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