4,657 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,657 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,950,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,479,019,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,189 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.47.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $315.36 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $312.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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