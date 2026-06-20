46,583 Shares in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI Bought by Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,583 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Old Republic International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 65.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Old Republic International from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORI

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,436.36. The trade was a 29.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $46.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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