Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,511,233 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,685,253 shares during the quarter. Madison Air Solutions accounts for about 1.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.93% of Madison Air Solutions worth $129,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Air Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,481,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Madison Air Solutions by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,337,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,908,000 after buying an additional 1,902,991 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madison Air Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,411,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Madison Air Solutions by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,537,926 shares of the company's stock worth $37,833,000 after buying an additional 926,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Air Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,790,000.

Get Madison Air Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Madison Air Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MAIR opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.30. Madison Air Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Madison Air Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Air Solutions Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Madison Air Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Madison Air Solutions from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Madison Air Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Madison Air Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Air Solutions from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIR

About Madison Air Solutions

Madison Air Solutions designs, manufactures and services heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment and indoor air quality products. Its offerings include air-handling systems, ventilation equipment, filtration products and related controls. The company provides engineered solutions for a range of settings, including commercial buildings, data centers, healthcare facilities and industrial environments, where ventilation and air quality requirements can be specialized. Madison Air Solutions is part of Madison Industries, a privately held industrial company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Madison Air Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Madison Air Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Madison Air Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report