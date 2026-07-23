46,891 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 658,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $70,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,555,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 71.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 64,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.13.

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PPG Industries Stock Up 1.5%

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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