47,050 Shares in Antero Resources Corporation $AR Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 177.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $153,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $116,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,828 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $58,831,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 553.6% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,713,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $59,038,000 after buying an additional 1,451,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Texas Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Antero Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.33.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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