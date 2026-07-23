47,153 Shares in Versant Corporation $VSNT Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSNT. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Versant during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Versant during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Versant in the 1st quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Versant during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VSNT. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Versant in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Versant in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Versant from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Versant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Versant from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.80.

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Versant Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSNT opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. Versant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Versant (NASDAQ:VSNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Versant Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Versant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Versant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.38%.

Versant Profile

Versant Corporation is a provider of data management software. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports database management system products that companies use to solve data management and data integration issues. It also provides related product support, training and consulting services to assist users of the Company's products in developing and deploying software applications based on its products. The Company's Versant Object Database product is used primarily by enterprises, which have data management requirements, such as technology providers, telecommunications carriers, Government defense agencies, defense contractors, healthcare companies and companies in the financial services and transportation industries.

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