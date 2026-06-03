47,283 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Purchased by Capital Innovations LLC

Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,283 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000. Union Pacific comprises 3.1% of Capital Innovations LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5%

Union Pacific stock opened at $264.91 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $279.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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